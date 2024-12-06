We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Pokémon Go’s Aspiring Dragons event could nab you a shiny Swablu

Here’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s Aspiring Dragons research day, which is taking place very soon in the mobile game.

Pokémon Go Aspiring Dragons artwork with Trapinch, Swablu, and Skrelp over the top
Pokémon Go 

Trainers, get ready to head out for an event this weekend. We’re all taking part in the Pokémon Go Aspiring Dragons research day, because who doesn’t need a strong roster of dragon-types to pick from?

You can find field research tasks at Pokéstops, and during these tasks, you can catch Horsea, Trapinch, Swablu, and Skrelp as the featured reward critters. Meanwhile, in the wild, some Pokémon have boosted appearance rates. These are Spearow, Yanma, Carvanha, Dwebble, Ducklett, and Binacle. These all have a chance to be shiny.

This marvelous event includes some of the best dragon Pokémon out there. My personal favorite is Dragalge, but that’s apparently an unpopular take, so maybe go for Trapinch and Swablu instead.

You can upgrade your experience for $2 – or your local equivalent. This gives you access to exclusive timed research tasks to ensure you catch as many creatures as you can during the event.

When is the Pokémon Go Aspiring Dragons event?

The Pokémon Go Aspiring Dragons research day kicks off on December 7, 2024. It goes live at 2 pm and ends at 5 pm local time. You do need to complete any and all research tasks within the three-hour window, or else they’ll expire, and you won’t be able to get the rewards.

Meanwhile, check out the new Pokémon Go codes here, and if you need help narrowing down the Pokédex to find the best water Pokémon or ghost Pokémon, we can help you out.

