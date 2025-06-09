Pokémon Go Community Day polls are back, and this little guy just won

For the first time in nearly five years, the Pokémon Go team ran a poll to decide the featured 'mon for August's Pokémon Go Community Day. With the choice of four unique Pokémon, why did the community vote for Rookidee?

Rookidee is one of the first gen 8 Pokémon you meet on your journey in Galar, so you might not think it's all that powerful, but this tiny bird's final evolution has a lot of potential in Pokémon Go's PVP scene. While the poll, which was the first of its kind to take place on the English Pokémon Go YouTube channel, featured Frillish, Rookidee, Lechonk, and Wimpod, players really had to consider these creatures' evolutions and the special moves on offer.

Based on their standard performance in the meta, Golisopod looked like the best option, as it's an incredible PVP pick among bug Pokémon and water Pokémon alike. However, this specific Golisopod would learn Rock Slide, significantly worsening its matchups. Oinkologne is a sub-par pick, and learning Disarming Voice doesn't really change that. And while learning Poltergeist instead of Shadow Ball does improve Jellicent's chances, it's still a weak ghost Pokémon.

That leaves us with Corviknight. This majestic bird Pokémon is a great gym defender, but typically falls off in PVP. With the addition of Air Cutter as its charged attack, it gets significantly more valuable, so it makes sense why the Pokémon Go community voted for it and caused Rookidee to win the poll by a landslide. Plus, as a three-stage Pokémon, it has the second-highest candy requirement of the four options to fully evolve, so the more Rookidee you can catch, the better.

When is the August Pokémon Go Community Day?

Rookidee appears in the August Pokémon Go Community Day on August 30, 2025, at 2pm local time. Make sure to evolve your Corvisquire into a Corviknight during the event to have it learn Air Cutter.

Hopefully, the return of Community Day voting means a move towards more player input in upcoming Pokémon Go events. If you need to stock up on supplies ahead of Rookidee's big day, make sure to check out our Pokémon Go codes pages for some freebies.