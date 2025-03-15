Get rewarded for your incredible Pokéball throwing skills in the new Pokémon Go Catch Mastery event this weekend. Practice your aim and encounter tons of shiny fossil Pokémon in the wild, but you’ll have to act fast, as this event only lasts for a day.

As part of Pokémon Go’s Might and Mastery season, you can take part in the Catch Mastery event to get acquainted with the adorable first bird Pokémon, Archen. By completing various timed research and field research tasks related to your throwing accuracy, you can encounter up to 40 Archen, with an increased chance of finding a shiny one. The adorable gen 5 Pokémon evolves into the powerful Archeops, a great rock-type attacker for any team.

Archen isn’t the only ancient specimen showing up during the Catch Mastery event, either. Look out for tons of Kabuto and Omanyte in the wild, and make sure to catch them if you can, as they might be shiny, too. Plus, you’ll get increased experience from catching Pokémon with nice or better throws and with curveball throws, so good luck hitting your trick shots.

When is the Pokémon Go Catch Mastery event?

Pokémon Go’s Catch Mastery event runs from 10am to 8pm local time on Sunday, March 16, 2025. If you’re really desperate to add Archen to your Pokédex, you can purchase Paid Timed Research for $2 to unlock even more encounters with the prehistoric Pokémon.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s Catch Mastery event. Check out our Pokémon Go events hub to see what else is on offer in the free mobile game, or read more about the recent Pokémon Go Scopely sale to learn about the game’s future.