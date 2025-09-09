Pokémon Go's Concierge Celebration event gives Psyduck a much-needed break

The new season of Pokémon Concierge has landed on Netflix worldwide, and Pokémon Go is getting in on the celebration. For just under a week, there's an increased chance to encounter the stars of the beautifully animated, stop-motion show, and plenty more rewards to earn.

I might be biased, but costumed Pokémon are one of the best things about Pokémon Go, and a new one is joining the game's Pokédex thanks to this tie-in event. The Pokémon Concierge Celebration Event sees the debut of Haru's loyal Psyduck wearing a swim ring, and it's absolutely adorable. Plus, there's even an increased chance to find a shiny version of the water Pokémon during the event, making it turn light blue to match its floaty accessory.

Other prominent Poké-pals from the show, like Sealeo and shiny Shinx, also have increased encounter rates in the wild, and you might get a surprise from some of the Pokémon and characters when you take snapshots. Does this mean Haru can photobomb us, too? As usual, the event features Timed Research tasks, and the paid version of these tasks comes with an event-themed avatar pose, mimicking the morning exercises that Haru does on the resort.

If you prefer not to spend money on the free mobile game, there's something for you as well. During and after the event, all trainers can claim a free avatar cosmetic based on Haru's Aloha shirt, and you can collect themed stickers from gifts and spinning Pokéstops. These stickers use images of Psyduck, Eevee, Sealeo, and Shinx from the show, in all their fuzzy glory.

When is the Pokémon Concierge Celebration Event in Pokémon Go?

The Pokémon Concierge Celebration Event runs from 10am local time on September 9, 2025, to 8pm local time on September 14, 2025. We don't know if or when this costumed Psyduck will return, so get out there and catch it before the event ends.

This is just one of the many Pokémon Go events happening in September. There's always plenty to do in the free Pokémon game, so check out our Pokémon Go codes page for a top-up on resources and get out into the wild. Alternatively, you can take a look at our gen 3 Pokémon guide to learn more about Sealeo and Shinx.