Pokémon Go's Cozy Companions event welcomes our favorite worm

If you love worms as much as we do, then boy, does Pokémon Go's Cozy Companions event have a treat for you. From August 6, at 10:00 am to August 12, at 08:00 pm local time, you have the chance to hatch Snom from 7km eggs, along with Galarian Farfetch'd, Pancham, and Charcadet.

After the Pokémon Go event ends, Snom may still hatch from 5km eggs, and once you have enough, you can use 400 Snom candies to evolve it into Frosmoth. However, you do have to earn ten hearts with Snom as your buddy first, and you can only evolve Snom into Frosmoth at night.

Outside of our favorite worm, the event also features higher encounter rates with Abra, Geodude, Karrablast, Shelmet, Phantump, and Alolan Geodude, all of which have the chance to be shiny.

You can also expect some of the usual event bonuses, such as two times the XP from hatching eggs, an extra special trade per day, Tandemaus has the chance to be shiny and has increased encounters from party play, and finally, friendship levels will increase faster than normal.

