As part of July's Pokémon Presents showcase, Pokémon Go revealed more about its upcoming Max Finale event, as well as the lead-up event, Pokémon Go Dark Skies. This week-long event is the grand conclusion of 2025's Go Fest celebrations and introduces the creator of the Dynamax phenomenon, Eternatus.

We knew something like this was coming when the legendary gen 8 Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta joined Pokémon Go earlier this year, but Go's Dark Skies and Max Finale events still look fantastic. Not only does it finally give us access to the dragon and poison Pokémon, Eternatus, but every single Go Dynamax and Gigantamax encounter is returning, so if you missed out in the past, now is the perfect time to catch them. You can even get in on the action early using a special Pokémon Go code from this week's livestream.

Unlike other Go Fest events, Dark Skies and Max Finale are unticketed Pokémon Go events that anyone can join using the Go Pass. In an FAQ with Pokémon Go Hub, the game team confirmed that you can get Eternatus on the free version of the Go Pass, although "it may require some grinding." While Eternatus will be usable in Max Battles and you can face the Eternamax form in Power Spot battles, you can't transform your dragon into its Eternamax form, which is in line with the mainline Pokémon games.

Interestingly, you can only catch one Eternatus during the course of the event, and you can't trade or transfer it, despite it not technically being a mythical Pokémon. Trainers are particularly annoyed about this aspect, especially as the Go Pass for this event doesn't include a Gold Bottle Cap, so if you catch an Eternatus with underwhelming IVs, you'll have to pay to hyper train it at a later date.

When is the Pokémon Go Dark Skies event?

Pokémon Go's Dark Skies event starts at 10am local time on August 18, 2025, and ends on August 23, 2025, at 10am local time. Then, Go Fest: Max Finale runs from 10am to 6pm local time on both August 23 and 24, 2025. You can find even more information on the Pokémon Go website.

I'll definitely be joining in with the Pokémon Go Dark Skies event after the Pokémon Go Road Trip in Manchester reignited my love for the game. If you're like me, consider checking out our best power banks guide to find the right fuel for your Max Battles.