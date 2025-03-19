It’s a big day for fox fans as Nickit makes its debut in Pokémon Go’s Deep Depths event. As part of the Might and Mastery season, the event features Pokémon from the deep sea, as well as those with the dark-type. We’re not sure why, but there are plenty of cool shinies to collect.

Nickit and its evolution, Thievul, have landed in Pokémon Go for the first time in this strange event celebrating water Pokémon and dark Pokémon. It’s not shiny, sadly, but it’s still a must-catch for those looking to complete their Go Pokédex. Alongside appearing in the wild, you’ll also be able to hatch Nickit from 7km eggs, making it easier to collect the 50 candy you need to evolve it.

Deep Depths’ other star is shiny Clauncher, the water gun Pokémon. This gen 6 Pokémon’s shiny odds get a boost during the event, both for encounters and hatches, so you’re more likely than ever to snag yourself a bright red lobster friend. Taking part in the timed research during the event will also net you ten Kubfu candies to work towards your desired Urshifu.

When is the Pokémon Go Deep Depths event?

Pokémon Go’s Deep Depths event runs from 10am local time on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, to 8pm local time on Monday, March 24, 2025. If you purchase the paid timed research bundle for $2, you get two super incubators, one star piece, and loads more encounters with Nickit and Clauncher.

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go Deep Depths event. If you’re looking to take these critters down in battle, make sure to check out our guides to water Pokémon weakness and dark Pokémon weakness next for the best counters.