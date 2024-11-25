Today, Niantic teased Pokémon Go’s Dual Destiny season with a new trailer, leaving us wondering what’s next for the location-based mobile game. While Pokémon Go’s most recent season, Max Out, focused on bringing a new mechanic to the game from the Switch era, the Dual Destiny trailer seems to hint at returning content from the past.

As the Pokémon Go Max Out season is drawing to a close, Niantic has shown us the first glimpse of what the next three months of this free mobile game will look like with the Dual Destiny trailer. The season’s simplistic black-and-white logo already has us wondering if it’s time for the return of some powerful gen 5 Pokémon, or if this is The Pokémon Company’s way of teasing a Unova remake. It has to happen someday, right?

What’s more likely is that Dual Destiny will focus on the return of the legendary dragon Pokémon from Unova, Zekrom, Reshiram, and Kyurem. Back in December 2023, Niantic accidentally distributed never-before-seen Black Kyurem and White Kyurem to a lucky few battlers as Go League rewards, and we haven’t seen those forms since. Maybe now is the time for Kyurem’s complete forms to join the Go Pokédex.

While all of this points to a gen five focus, you can’t just ignore the giant gold rings in the Dual Destiny trailer. Pokémon Go’s Hoopa is a powerful but notoriously rare Pokémon, so these hoops suggest that the gen six mythical might finally make its return. Some fans are speculating that Hoopa’s presence could also bring remote trading with it, a feature that many have wanted for years.

When is the Pokémon Go Dual Destiny season?

According to the teaser trailer, Pokémon Go’s Dual Destiny season runs from December 3, 2024, to March 4, 2025. Just like with previous Pokémon Go events, there’ll be plenty of themed content appearing during the three-month window.

That’s everything we know so far about Pokémon Go’s Dual Destiny season. If you’re looking to catch some strong Pokémon for your battles, check out our guide to mighty Pokémon next. We’ve also got a list of Pokémon Go codes to nab you some extra Pokéballs and stardust.