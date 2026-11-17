Pokémon Go and Duolingo are teaming up to help Trainers explore new languages across both apps through exclusive profile cosmetics and a new language tag feature on the Pokémon summary page. The collaboration kicks off today, November 17, and you don't have long to get involved.

Duolingo is no stranger to videogame collabs, starting with Angry Birds 2 in 2020 and going on to collaborate with games like Genshin Impact and Brawl Stars. Now Pokémon Go is the latest mobile game to team up with Duo, though you still can't catch that pesky green bird in a Poké Ball. Instead, Scopely is using the crossover to help trainers learn the names of various Pokémon in multiple languages through the addition of a language tag on their summary pages.

You can only find these language tags on Pokémon that you encounter through the Duolingo Timed Research tasks, and to access these, you'll need to take part in Duo's Pokémon Party during your daily language learning. As well as getting access to the Timed Research, you'll unlock adorable Pikachu, Chatot, and Poké Ball-themed suits for your Duolingo avatar, as well as extra gems.

The Timed Research tasks let you take the language learning even further, as you get to choose a new language to receive the tasks in, practicing your skills alongside Professor Willow, who's also on hand to offer hints if you get stuck. You'll encounter Pikachu, Meowth, Chatot, and Lucario along the way, all with a Duolingo Special Background to commemorate the event, and the new language tag. I get that Pikachu is the mascot of the franchise, but it's a peculiar choice for a language-based quest, as its name is the same in every single language!

Which language will you try out in Duolingo and Pokémon Go? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and check out our Pokémon Go codes guide for some extra freebies and crossover gifts.