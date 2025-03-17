Thanks to Pokémon Go’s Max Monday event, Dynamax Chansey has landed in the location-based mobile game. This should be game-changing for trainers thanks to the Pokémon’s reputation as a powerful support and tank, but her introduction into the game is tarnished with dozens of bugs.

Since the game’s inception, Chansey has been one of the best Pokémon in Pokémon Go thanks to her tanky build that makes her perfect for defending gyms and helping out friends in raids, so the idea of a Dynamax version for max battles is incredibly appealing. But, in what is becoming a fairly common occurrence in Pokémon Go, trainers are struggling to catch the critter due to coding mistakes making the catch circle impossibly small.

Somewhat ironically, Pokémon Go’s latest Catch Mastery event was all about perfecting your Pokéball throws, but more development issues meant that many trainers missed out on boosted shiny odds for Kabuto and Omanyte. Tiny catch circles aren’t the only issue plaguing Dynamax Chansey – if you’re able to catch the gen 1 Pokémon and evolve her, Dynamax Blissey doesn’t have the Dynamax aura and only displays generic moves.

Even with all of these bugs, if you’re serious about Dynamax battles, you should do your best to get a Blissey for your team. As a normal Pokémon, she’s only weak to fighting moves and resists ghost moves, making her a great tank in most battles. Her typing and HP stat make her hard to take down, but she’s also a great healer option thanks to her moveset. Blissey is an absolute powerhouse for raids, so we really hope Niantic fixes its Dynamax issues soon.

The Pokémon Go community is unsure if the recent Scopely sale will improve the game’s myriad issues or make them worse, but we’ve got our fingers crossed for the former. After all, even with these issues, it’s still one of the best Pokémon games out there and we’d love for it to keep thriving.