Max Battle Weekend is back in Pokémon Go, and it's time for Dynamax Suicune's debut. If you're a fan of the legendary beast, you need to take advantage of this weekend to get your hands on the superpowered Suicune while you have the chance.

Suicune is the last of the three legendary beasts to appear in a Pokémon Go Max Battle Weekend, as the other gen 2 Pokémon legendaries, Raikou and Entei, appeared in March and April, respectively. It even has the chance to be shiny, so you could add a coveted rare spawn to your collection.

During the Max Battle Weekend, trainers can enjoy an increased Max Particle collection limit, eight times the normal Max Particles from power spots, and more frequently refreshed power spots to help you encounter Suicune. Sadly, the new feature that lets you in Max Battles remotely isn't going live until two days after Suicune's appearance, so you still have to attend raids in person.

When is Pokémon Go's Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend?

Pokémon Go's Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend started at 6am local time on May 10, 2025, and ends at 9pm local time on May 11, 2025. Get out there and hunt for a shiny Dynamax Suicune while you still have the chance!

That's all you need to know about Dynamax Suicune's Max Battle Weekend. If you want to take part in more Pokémon Go events, make sure to check out the full program on our page and use our Pokémon Go codes to grab some extra freebies.