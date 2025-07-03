Pokémon Go's Access and Reward Road is cracking if you like hatching eggs

There's always something going on in Pokémon Go, with each month seemingly introducing something new for you to do throughout the coming weeks. July is off to an exciting start, an eggs-cellent one, you might say, thanks to Eggs-pedition Access. This ticket can help you to truly make the most out of the new season, Delightful Days.

As the name of the free mobile game's feature suggests, it's perfect for trainers who get a kick out of hatching eggs. I don't know about you, but I get a sense of accomplishment when my pals hatch. It feels as though I've done something - a lot of walking. The Eggs-pedition Access ticket costs $4.99 or the equivalent in your local currency, and it grants you access to limited-time Timed Research and bonuses. For completing said research, you get 15k XP and 15k stardust, though you must be quick, as tasks need finishing before 10am local time on August 3.

The bonuses, meanwhile, are probably where you get the most bang for your buck, as you get a free single-use incubator for your first gym or PokeStop spin of the day. To put this in context, egg incubators typically cost 150 coins in-game (or 200 for the super ones), and they break after three uses. With this pass, if you spin every day, you get 32 one-use incubators; if you divide that by three, you get 10.6.

Putting that math together, you essentially get ten egg incubators for free throughout July, when getting that many with real cash that you earn would cost you roughly $14.99 / £14.99. That's three times the price of your Eggs-pedition Access ticket. I don't know about you, but I think this alone makes the pass worth it.

Beyond receiving $15 worth of incubators, you also get triple XP for your first catch of the day, as well as for your PokeStop or gym spin. You also get a bit of a boost in the gifts department, being able to have up to 40 gifts in your bag, open 50 a day, and receive up to 150 every day, too.

Even if hatching eggs and giving gifts isn't your thing, it's worth diving into the game this month thanks to the July Go Pass, which features a fan-favorite legendary gen 1 Pokémon. You also have the Pokémon Go Max Finale to look forward to in August, which looks set to mark the debut of a notorious gen 8 Pokémon.

Don't forget to check out our Pokémon Go codes guide while you're here; every freebie counts on your journey to become a Pokémon Master. We also have Pokémon Go raid and Pokémon Go events guides so you can stay up to date with everything going on in the free Pokémon game.