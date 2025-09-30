As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

I waited a month for Pokémon Go's Eternatus clothes, and I hate them

We’re channeling our inner Miranda Priestly while looking at the new Pokémon Go outfits - sorry, but they’re not giving legendary to us.

pokemon go eternatus clothes - two outfits over a blurred, red runway
Pokémon Go 

Welcome to the Pokémon Go fashion report! Today's theme is Eternatus - ooh, exciting - the legendary monster introduced in Sword and Shield. It debuted in Go recently, and now has a range of clothing themed around it that you can buy. Except, it's kind of ugly.

In late August, Niantic announced a delay to the themed items, which were meant to drop during this summer's Pokémon Go Fest's Max Finale. I can only imagine the state of them then, given what they look like now upon release.

For 1,150 coins - or $9.99 of your finest monies - you can purchase the full outfit consisting of a top, trousers, shoes, and a helmet. Or, you can pick and choose items separately. The items in question are… something. They're bright blue with glowing red accents, including a red t-shirt with a vaguely portal-shaped design on it, and a tail hanging from the back of the jacket.

The shoes, though, are rather boring boots with not much to them aside from red stripes on the heel. The headgear is relatively fun and does resemble Eternatus' spiky noggin, but it also looks a bit like a badly painted Freddy Krueger glove.

Miranda Priestly glowering at the new pokemon go eternatus clothes

What gets my goat is that it just looks a bit cheesy. I waited over a full month to see the reveal of these allegedly legendary pieces, and I'm a bit sad. They sort of resemble motorbike gear due to the leathery appearance, and the silhouette just isn't flattering. Plus a jacket with built-in gloves? Please, nobody wants that.

In terms of what I'd change, or what I'd hoped for, I'm not really sure. Something more angular, and more like what Lady Gaga would wear on stage, but instead it's giving Katy Perry's questionable Lifetimes tour looks. I wanted to slay, but alas, instead, I would simply flop in this outfit.

Well, if you do want this questionable outfit, you can get some free coins using these Pokémon Go codes. Plus, see what else is going on with our Pokémon Go events guide.

