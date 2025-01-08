Pokémon Go Fest 2025 locations, dates, and more

Good news, trainers – Pokémon Go Fest 2025 is officially confirmed. Each year the festival takes place in the summer months, and here’s what we know about the event so far. Get ready to plan your trip and go catch Pokémon, meet other trainers, and have a splendid time throwing balls around.

To prepare for your festival fun, here are some lists we think you’ll like. Check out the best dragon Pokémon in Pokémon Go, the fairy Pokémon, and grab the new Pokémon Go codes.

When is Pokémon Go Fest 2025?

This year’s Pokémon Go Fest takes place between May 29 and June 15, 2025, across a few cities. Ticket details and more information will come from Niantic and the Pokémon Company in March. Or, you can keep an eye on our page right here.

Where does Pokémon Go Fest 2025 take place?

Pokémon Go Fest 2025 is confirmed to take place in Osaka, Japan, Jersey City, US, and Paris, France so far. More cities may get added as the event draws nearer.

Here are the specific dates for each location:

Osaka, Japan – May 29 – June 1, 2025

– May 29 – June 1, 2025 Jersey City (New Jersey), US – June 6 – June 8, 2025

– June 6 – June 8, 2025 Paris, France – June 13 – June 15, 2025

What is Pokémon Go Fest 2025?

Pokémon Go Fest is a recurring event where trainers meet up and play the game together. Certain Pokémon appear at the specified locations, so it’s a good chance to catch something rarer than usual. There are also special research tasks to complete during the events – last year had mythical Marshadow as its star.

We don’t have exact details yet, but we can look at previous years’ Fests to speculate what might be going on this year. Chances are, the events will take place in some lovely parks – last year saw trainers descend on Parque Juan Carlos I in Madrid and Nanakita Park in Sendai – as well as in other areas of the host cities. There’ll also likely be photo opportunities, decorations, and pop-up stores.

If you haven’t tried other free Pokémon games yet, we recommend you use these Pokémon TCG Pocket codes and the best Pokémon TCG Pocket decks to test your mettle against other players.