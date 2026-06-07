Chaos strikes Chicago's Pokémon Go Fest with play suspended in busy region

If you were looking forward to freely exploring the city with your fellow trainers at this weekend's Pokémon Go Fest Chicago, you'll be a little disappointed, as Niantic has turned off gameplay across a popular section of the City Experience play area around the Field Museum in "cooperation with local authorities." The main event at Grant Park is unaffected, but this closure still leaves a sour taste in our mouths.

Pokémon Go Fest Chicago is the second of three in-person Go Fest events happening this year, with the first event in Tokyo going off without a hitch just last weekend. As a game that encourages getting out into your community and meeting new people, these kinds of Pokémon Go events obviously attract a lot of trainers, and Niantic and Chicago's local authorities seemed to forget this when scheduling the celebration to clash with at least four other events in the city, including a World Cup match.

After various issues around physical congestion around the Field Museum and Chicago Loop, and some connectivity problems, Niantic took to its Support X account to report that it was pausing gameplay for the rest of Saturday, June 6. The blog post that followed confirmed that the "temporary" suspension will continue throughout Sunday, June 7, cutting off a core section of the Friendship District of the event from gameplay.

One of the most disappointing aspects of this is how it affects trainers visiting the Pokémon Fossil Museum exhibition at the Field Museum. While ticket holders can still attend the exhibit, all Pokémon Go gameplay and the in-person Go Fest pop-up are suspended. In response, Niantic has promised to complete all City Experience: Chicago Friendship District Timed Research for trainers and award anyone who has played in Chicago across the weekend seven encounters with Excavator Pikachu.

However, the Pokémon Go community isn't happy. X user HotMuk says, "You think research is compensation. I spent thousands attending in person. Never got what I wanted. Seeing real people and hearing stories of how people had to sacrifice to get there…. not to play is gutting and cruel AF." I'm inclined to agree here.

If trainers only cared about the research missions, we'd all simply wait for Go Fest Global and play from home, but the reason so many people attend these events in person is that they want to experience the community spirit together, walking about a new place and catching Pokémon. I'm not sure what else Niantic could offer as compensation, but simply completing the research automatically for players doesn't feel like enough.

There's still one Go Fest event to come in Copenhagen, Denmark, next weekend, so I can only hope that all goes well in Europe. If you're planning to attend the event or play in Go Fest Global in July, let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server and share your friend code with our community.