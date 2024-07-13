Like you, we’re extremely passionate about Pokémon Go. Niantic’s excellent on-the-go game continues to have us catching ’em all, whether it is in our backyard, or the dairy aisle at the local supermarket. But love for Pokémon isn’t the only thing blossoming at Pokémon Go Fest, as Niantic offers its first-ever proposal package, making this year’s festivities extraordinarily special.

Niantic recently decided to make Pokémon Go Fest a truly memorable occasion for a small group of couples. Following a social media callout to find fans of the mobile game that were planning to propose, it made this year’s Pokémon Go Fest in Madrid the place to be to see romance bloom.

Aiming to foster “real world connections” between iOS and Android players, live event manager Lena Cillis expresses in a new statement that “this year in Madrid, we had the joy of witnessing five couples from around the world ask the big question – and we’re thrilled to share that they all said yes.”

The couples in question hail from all over the globe, with loved-up pairs like Martina and Shaun from Argentina and the UK respectively sealing the deal, they shared how one of the best free mobile games brought them together : “It has brought a lot to our relationship since we share a passion for the game [….] we played our first in person GO Fest in London and our first Safari in Barcelona, so we are very happy to have been able to enjoy these events in the cities where we lived.”

Joris and Louise from the Netherlands made their fifth anniversary an unforgettable experience, too. Despite nerves on the day that Louise would notice Joris’ plans to propose, he tells Niantic that “I told Louise we had won a VIP meet & greet with Pikachu and Eevee, but as the day went by I got more and more nervous and hoped she didn’t see anything, as I was carrying the ring with me.”

With five couples taking the next step in their relationship, perhaps you and your special someone could be next to make Pokémon Go Fest your romance destination?

