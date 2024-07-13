We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Love blossoms at Pokémon Go Fest as Niantic help couples get engaged

Love for Niantic’s mobile AR sensation isn’t the only thing blossoming at Pokémon Go Fest, as the devs help fans get engaged.

Pokemon Go Fest: An image of a Pokemon trainer with an engagement ring.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Go 

Like you, we’re extremely passionate about Pokémon Go. Niantic’s excellent on-the-go game continues to have us catching ’em all, whether it is in our backyard, or the dairy aisle at the local supermarket. But love for Pokémon isn’t the only thing blossoming at Pokémon Go Fest, as Niantic offers its first-ever proposal package, making this year’s festivities extraordinarily special.

Niantic recently decided to make Pokémon Go Fest a truly memorable occasion for a small group of couples. Following a social media callout to find fans of the mobile game that were planning to propose, it made this year’s Pokémon Go Fest in Madrid the place to be to see romance bloom.

Aiming to foster “real world connections” between iOS and Android players, live event manager Lena Cillis expresses in a new statement that “this year in Madrid, we had the joy of witnessing five couples from around the world ask the big question – and we’re thrilled to share that they all said yes.”

YouTube Thumbnail

The couples in question hail from all over the globe, with loved-up pairs like Martina and Shaun from Argentina and the UK respectively sealing the deal, they shared how one of the best free mobile games brought them together : “It has brought a lot to our relationship since we share a passion for the game [….] we played our first in person GO Fest in London and our first Safari in Barcelona, so we are very happy to have been able to enjoy these events in the cities where we lived.”

Joris and Louise from the Netherlands made their fifth anniversary an unforgettable experience, too. Despite nerves on the day that Louise would notice Joris’ plans to propose, he tells Niantic that “I told Louise we had won a VIP meet & greet with Pikachu and Eevee, but as the day went by I got more and more nervous and hoped she didn’t see anything, as I was carrying the ring with me.”

Pokemon Go Fest: An image of Joris and Louise at Pokemon Go Fest getting engaged.

With five couples taking the next step in their relationship, perhaps you and your special someone could be next to make Pokémon Go Fest your romance destination?

Before you pop the question, though, there’s plenty of work to be done in the acclaimed Android game. We’ve got you covered with our handy list of all the active Pokémon Go codes, a comprehensive Pokédex, and our guide to the best gen 5 Pokémon out there.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.