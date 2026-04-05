Enter to win a free trip to Pokémon Go Fest in Chicago right now, or you'll miss out on the opportunity of a lifetime

We know it's not quite the same, but you can basically get the Pokémon Winds and Waves experience if you head to Chicago - 'the Windy City' on the edge of Lake Michigan - and go to Pokémon Go Fest there. No money? No problem, as you can enter to win the trip completely free via Pokémon Go's sweepstakes - but if you want to go, you'll have to enter today. We're serious - the sweepstakes end today, Sunday, April 5, at 11.59 Pacific Time. We'll get right into telling you how to enter.

Head to X/Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok to enter the sweepstakes. Make sure your account is public, follow the official Pokémon Go accounts, and tag them in a post with the hashtags #GOMemories and #Sweepstakes (if you're entering in a language that isn't English, click here to find the tags in other languages, as the tag must match the language you're posting in).

The content of the post must consist of a memory you have of playing Pokémon Go. Some examples include a person you met or a place you went while playing, your first Pokémon, or a photo of you at an event. We know you've got those crazy stories from 2016 in your back pocket for this moment. Anyway, keep your post up until at least May 15, 2026. On Reddit, you can enter by replying to this official thread. You need to share a memory there, too, but there's no need for the hashtags on Reddit. We promise.

Entries are open to US residents, of course, but also anyone residing in Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea - so people around the world could win free flights, hotels, spending money, and passes to the event. You have to be legally an adult in your country of residence for your entry to count, so if you're underage, we suggest getting a parent or older sibling to help you enter. If you win, they can join you, as one guest can accompany you.

Even if you don't fancy the trip to Chicago, you can also enter to win a trip to Copenhagen in Denmark, as another five people will win the opportunity to head there for free, too. If you enter to go to Chicago, you'll automatically be entered into the Copenhagen draw. If you're seeing this article a little late, you can still go to Copenhagen, as you have until April 30, 2026, to enter that one. Good luck in the draws!

These sweepstakes come amidst a number of Pokémon Go events that celebrate both Easter and the game's tenth anniversary. One such event in European countries - with increased Shiny Exeggcute, Shiny Chansey, and Shiny Bunnelby drop rates, plus the chance to find a Lucky Egg on any Chansey catches - ends tomorrow, Monday 6, 2026, at 8pm local time. Make sure you're keeping an eye out for more Pokémon Go fun, including any anniversary-related Pokémon Go codes or cool Pokémon Go raids. It pays to pay attention.