Pokémon Go promises three new event upgrades, but there's a catch

Pokémon Go Fest is mere days away, and, as always, it promises to be a fun affair for trainers around the globe. It's an event that's full of goodies for you if you're willing to put a bit of work in - hey, no one said becoming a Pokémon master is easy. If you want them shinies, you need to earn them. Do you know what else you can earn? Three new event upgrades with the Pokémon Go Fest Ultra Unlocks global challenges.

I don't know about you, but the promise of three extra Pokémon Go events through July and August sounds great to me, not that I need more of a reason to catch some of Pokémon Go's best Pokémon. However, trainers around the world have the opportunity to enhance these events, dubbed Hisui Celebration, Steel and Scales, and Origin Raid Day, respectively. While you'll be able to take part in these regardless of whether or not you collectively complete enough global challenges, upgrading them seems like a no-brainer.

So, to do your part for the event tailored to the gen 8 Pokémon game, Legends: Arceus, you need to complete 15 hourly global challenges. Do that, and Hisui Celebration gets an upgrade when it takes place between July 8 and July 13. Then, for doing 30 of those challenges, you enhance Steel and Scales, which I feel safe to assume involves steel Pokémon and dragon Pokémon when it occurs from July 22 to July 27.

Finally, the Origin Raid Day Ultra Unlock requires the community to complete 45 global challenges. While I can't be sure, I imagine this event revolves around the legendary gen 4 Pokémon Palkia, Dialga, and Giratina, as all three of them have Origin Formes.

While the Pokémon Go Fest Ultra Unlocks are exciting, what can you enjoy this weekend during the big event? Well, there are habitat rotations that change the 'mon you encounter while the habitats are active. The Pokémon you can meet on Saturday includes Chansey, Shelmet, Vullaby, and Larvitar, the latter of which eventually becomes the pseudo-legendary gen 2 Pokémon Tyranitar. As it's one of the best dark Pokémon and you can get a shiny if you're lucky, you should definitely catch all the Larvitar you can.

On Sunday, it's Galarian Farfetch'd, Cube Ralts, Pawniard, and Deino, among others. Deino is a pretty good pull, too, as its final evolution is the pseudo-legendary gen 5 Pokémon Hydreigon. It's a solid dragon Pokémon, so you might want to catch as many Deino as possible. Or, if you don't much care for power, don't forget that all of these event 'mon have shiny variants that you can encounter.

It's all happening in the free mobile game this weekend, as there are two new Pokémon Go adventure effects on offer, too, assuming you can complete the Pokémon Go raids featuring Crowned Zacian and Crowned Zamazenta. These new effects increase your attack and defense in raids, so it's worth considering.

Even if you don't plan to join other trainers in Pokémon Go Fest, you can still get some goodies if you check out our Pokémon Go codes guide. We also have fire Pokémon weakness and water Pokémon weakness guides, which may come in handy as Pokémon Go's Volcanion makes its long-awaited debut.