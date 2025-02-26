Pokémon Go is giving you five free Genesect for doing nothing

The grind never stops, and when we logged on to complete our usual Pokémon Go research today we certainly weren’t expecting a bunch of completed tasks full of free legendaries to appear. But Niantic knows how hard we all work, and after the raid progression system bugged out, the Pokémon Go developer decided we should put our feet up and enjoy the spoils of a minor IT issue. Thanks, Niantic.

There was an issue with Pokémon Go raids preventing the progression of raid-related timed research, and to make up for the bug, every Pokémon Go trainer in the world automatically received a free duplicate of the Road to Unova: Raids Timed Research. That’s a pretty generous apology already, plus anyone who already purchased the Road to Unova raids ticket will also get a copy of the timed research. But perhaps best of all, Niantic is completing the research for you, meaning you get to let your strongest Pokémon rest for the day if you so wish.

We all know that issues can arise with any live-service game, and we take our backwards caps off to Niantic for addressing, fixing, and apologizing for it so quickly. Truthfully, we didn’t even realize until we logged in for the day. We were too busy scrolling through our Pokédex with a look of sheer glee on our faces, because, on top of the free research, we were bestowed the greatest gift of all in the form of several legendary ‘mon, completely for free!

We certainly can’t find it in us to complain about raids bugging out when a legendary Genesect grins up at us from our phone screens. In total, the legendary Pokémon we had the good fortune to receive were Terrakion, Cobalion, Virizion, Tornadus Therian Forme, Thundurus Therian Forme, Landorus Therian Forme, Genesect, Genesect Burn Drive, Genesect Douse Drive, Genesect Shock Drive, and a Genesect Chill Drive encounter. All in a day’s work, right?

