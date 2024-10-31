Pokemon Go fixes frustrating feature after realizing not everyone has 40 friends

We all want a Gigantamax Pokémon. That’s a given, and so when Pokémon Go recently introduced Max Mondays, we were all understandably excited to do battle with the big boys and walk home with a giant Charizard in our back pocket. But Max Mondays are not for the weak. Hell, they’re not even for the well-prepared and leveled-up, because Max raids have proven to be a lot harder than everyone originally anticipated.

Even with raids containing over 40 players, the Gigantamax ‘mon were pretty much invincible, no matter what you threw at them. They had a mind-boggling amount of HP, could withstand even the most brutal of attacks, and couldn’t be beaten even with the best we could offer. But, that’s set to change pretty soon.

Niantic has recently confirmed that there are some changes coming to Max Mondays, which should hopefully give us more reason to get involved again. With everyone’s favorite ghost Pokémon, Gengar, set to make its debut, you now have a lot more reason to go after him. For one, you get 25k Stardust as a reward for each completed Gigantamax Gengar raid, which means all the precious resources you spend on beating it can be somewhat replenished. The catch rate is also due to increase for Gengar, and Niantic will pay close attention to other Gigantamax encounters with this in mind. So, we have hope it’ll get better for every giant ‘mon we try and catch.

The general difficulty rating of Gengar’s Max Monday raids is being fine-tuned, as well. So the giant ghost ‘mon should feel noticeably easier to defeat than other Gigantamax encounters. You’ll still need to strategize effectively with your team of raiders and coordinate your attacks, but hopefully, this means Gengar won’t have a Dark Souls-style health bar and resistance to… Well, almost everything.

Niantic is promising to listen to the community’s feedback, which might mean even more adjustments further down the line for the Gigantamax raids. So far, it’s only Gengar raids that are due to benefit from these changes, but there’s a chance that other giant raids might eventually be looked at. We can only hope, because trying to catch a Blastoise with nearly 40 people and still failing is perhaps even more disheartening than Pikachu bursting into tears. Okay, maybe not quite as devastating, but it sure feels close to it.

