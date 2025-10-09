Pokémon Go's next Max Battle Day shows that one man's trash is another's shiny

Pokémon is a franchise beloved for its cute creatures, and consequently, the little guys can get a tough reputation if they're based on objects - and Garbodor faces the worst of that, given that it's based on… well, garbage. The announcement that Pokémon Go's next Max Battle Day will introduce the Gigantamax Garbodor might put some players off, but if you're like me, and just want to enjoy a massive unit without worrying about what it looks like, the day to play is November 1, from 12am to 5pm in your local time.

Even if you don't love the idea of the Gigantamax Garbodor, there'll be some active bonuses at that time that you can make use of. Power Spots will refresh more frequently, and every single one will host Gigantamax Battles. Additionally, Max Particles will drop from exploration at twice the usual rate and will drop from Power Spots at eight times the rate. To adjust for this, the Particle collection limit will also increase to 1.6k. These bonuses mean that even free-to-play trainers will be in with a solid chance of beating and obtaining that little trash gremlin, or even acquiring other Gigantamax Pokémon, especially given that the Remote Raid limit will also be doubling across the event.

Free Timed Research will also be available from October 27, offering a Dynamax Drilbur to aid you in the fight against the Garbodor. If you dabble in spending your hard-earned cash on Pokémon Go, you can also buy a paid Timed Research for $4.99 or equivalent in your currency. It gives players 25k experience points and a Max Mushroom. Plus, from 2pm until 5pm the day of the event, it offers a further boost to your Max Particles limit, making it 5.6k, and you receive double experience from any Max Battles.

The barrage of rewards above will make the event pop off, but it wasn't always this way. Gigantamax Pokémon only came to Pokémon Go last year, and landed a little awkwardly initially, with many players saying it wasn't worth the effort you have to go to in order to get one. Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise were the first to arrive, with people reporting that it was much too difficult to get a group together to have enough manpower to take them down - between poor weather, players having to travel specifically out of town to get to a raid, and the steep difficulty of the six-star battles, groups would see dropouts left, right, and center.

Hopefully, Pokémon Go's Gigantamax Garbodor event will go off without a hitch with these bonuses.