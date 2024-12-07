Lace up your shoes and get ready to head out, trainers, the Pokémon Go Gigantamax Lapras max battle day event awaits. This event features the opportunity to face off against a shiny Gigantamax Lapras, but that’s not all that’s landing on this exciting occasion. If you’re looking for an advantage in battle, this tasty treat could be what you need.

Max Mushrooms. No, that’s not a whimsical new Pokémon Go character, but it’s a fresh item “that temporarily amplifies the fast attacks, charged attacks, and max move attacks of your Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon in Max Battles.”

With Gigantamax Lapras featuring in some fierce six-star max battles, this item could be the difference between winning and losing, as it can also deal out double damage until the item timer runs out. If you’re looking to extend their effect, you’ll need to stack them, but this won’t stack your overall damage output.

Of course, powerful fungi aren’t the star of the event. Water Pokémon fans can look forward to potentially encountering a shiny variant of Gigantamax Lapras. While the chances of this are likely to be considerably rare, who knows, maybe lady luck is on your side.

When is the Pokémon Go Gigantamax Lapras event?

The Pokémon Go Gigantamax Lapras event begins on Sunday, December 8, 2024. It will start at 2:00 PM, and will conclude at 5:00 PM local time. Throughout the event, you’ll notice that the following bonuses have been activated:

Max particle collection limit increased to 1,600

All power spots will host Gigantamax battles

Power spots will refresh more frequently

Gain eight times more max particles from power spots

Additionally, a timed research event can be entered, but you’ll need to pay $5 to gain admission. This event will concurrently with the Lapras Gigantamax max battles, once again starting at 2:00 PM and ending at 5:00 PM local time. For your efforts, these rewards will be given to you: One max mushroom, 25,000 XP, double max battles XP, and a max particle collection limit increase to 5,600.

If your friends are feeling really kind, they can gift you an event ticket, or you can return the favor. However, you’ll need a ‘great friends’ or higher relationship beforehand.

