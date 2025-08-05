Pokémon Go's Go Pass: August is here, and while it does offer tons of fantastic free rewards, it's severely lacking useful items to help trainers improve Eternatus at the end of the month. While August's rewards track isn't directly linked to the Max Finale event, we still hoped it would give us a boost ahead of the big day.

The latest version of Pokémon Go's free, monthly battle pass launched today in the free mobile game, offering trainers an array of rewards to work towards throughout August, including stardust, XP, and an encounter with Moltres that has the chance to be shiny. The pass encompasses the entire month, including the week of Pokémon Go's Dark Skies event, which has its own rewards track and will be the "biggest week in Pokémon Go," according to the official website.

The Dark Skies and Go Fest: Max Finale Pokémon Go events revolve around Eternatus, the legendary gen 8 Pokémon, joining the game for the first time. We're already annoyed that we can only catch one copy of Eternatus, meaning we might get stuck with a sub-par dragon with weak stats. Given that the only way to improve Eternatus' stats is through hyper training, we hoped that August's Go Pass Deluxe would feature a Gold Bottle Cap, but we're once again left disappointed.

Although August's Go Pass is lacking this crucial training item, it's still worth playing for the free rewards and Moltres encounter, especially as most of the tasks are easily achievable through regular play. If you need the extra incubators and raid passes, you can upgrade to the Go Pass: Deluxe, but it's by no means essential.

How do I get the Pokémon Go Go Pass: August?

All trainers have access to the free version of August's Go Pass just by logging in from 10am local time on August 5, 2025, to 10 am local time on September 2, 2025. You can upgrade your pass to the Deluxe version via the Pokémon Go Web Store or in-game.

