Pokémon Go's July Go Pass is ideal for shiny hunters and first-gen fans

A new month is upon us, which means it's time for a new Pokémon Go Go Pass. The tiered battle pass is now available to all trainers worldwide, offering a range of rewards and extra encounters just for playing the game.

While extra balls, stardust, and candy never go unnoticed in Pokémon Go, the real highlight of the Go Pass is the legendary encounter. July's pass gives you the opportunity to encounter the legendary bird Pokémon, Zapdos, with a special Delightful Days-themed background to match the current season. Plus, if you're lucky, you might run into a shiny one to add to your Pokédex.

The standard Go Pass track is available to everyone who plays the free Pokémon game, but if you want to earn some extra rewards and rise through the ranks a little quicker, you can purchase the Go Pass Deluxe or the Go Pass Deluxe +10 Ranks. As well as letting you access the free and paid tracks of the pass, buying these passes via the Pokémon Go Web Store gets you a bundle of rewards, including a Premium Raid Pass, as a gift with purchase.

When can I use the Pokémon Go Go Pass: July?

The Pokémon Go Go Pass: July is available from July 1 to August 5, 2025. While there's usually a cap on how much progress you can make in one day on the pass, you can earn unlimited Go Points across the weekend of August 2-3, 2025.

Will you be grinding for this legendary gen 1 Pokémon, or do you think Zapdos is overrated? Regardless of your opinions on the iconic electric Pokémon, you should visit our Pokémon Go codes page to grab some handy freebies.