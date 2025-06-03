As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Pokémon Go's Go Pass June offers shiny Articunos for everyone

With Pokémon Go offering the Go Pass to more trainers than ever before, you’re not gonna wanna miss this month’s legendary rewards.

Pokémon Go's free battle pass is back with the launch of the Go Pass June. Unlike in previous months, despite the system still undergoing testing, the rewards track is available to all players globally for the first time.

For the past few months, Pokémon Go has been testing a new rewards track called the Go Pass in select regions across the globe, but June's version, which launched on June 3, is available worldwide. To coincide with the current Delightful Days Pokémon Go events, the Go Pass features encounters with the legendary Pokémon Articuno with a themed background, plus tons of goodies like Poké Balls and candies to help you power up your team. There's even the chance for Articuno to be shiny!

If you're a dedicated player and want to unlock even more benefits for playing daily, you can upgrade to the Go Pass Deluxe. This grants you access to the free rewards track and a paid rewards track that features more Pokémon encounters, a super incubator, and a Lucky Trinket. The Lucky Trinket can turn one of your friends into a Lucky Friend so that when you trade, your Pokémon will become a Lucky Pokémon. Don't forget to use it, though, as the Lucky Trinket from the Go Pass June expires on July 6, 2025, at 11:59pm local time.

How do I get the Pokémon Go Go Pass June?

All you need to do to unlock June's Go Pass in Pokémon Go is log in to the game. The pass runs from 10am local time on June 3 to 10am local time on July 1. Make sure to collect your rewards before July 3, or you'll lose them forever!

That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go Go Pass for June. We wish you the best of luck catching a shiny legendary bird Pokémon and making the most of these awesome freebies. You can find even more free stuff in our Pokémon Go codes guide.

