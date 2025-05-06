If you didn't get the May Go Pass in Pokémon Go, you're not alone

Pokémon Go is once again testing out its upcoming battle pass feature this month with the launch of the Pokémon Go Go Pass May. Niantic is testing out this free rewards track across the globe, and if you're lucky, you might just get to take part.

The Pokémon Go team first started testing the Go Pass last month as a way to give trainers additional rewards. As the feature is still in the early stages of testing, it's only available in certain regions and to certain trainers, so it's not a Pokémon Go event that everyone can take part in. Annoyingly, there's no official list of the eligible regions anywhere on the Pokémon Go website, but we know from our own testing that it's available in the UK.

The Go Pass operates much the same as battle passes that you typically see in other free mobile games, offering a free track and a deluxe track, which costs around $11/£8 to unlock, or $13/£10 for ten additional level skips. By playing the game as you normally would, you collect Go Points to progress through the levels and earn rewards, like Poké Balls, stardust, and encounters with the legendary gen 6 Pokémon, Yveltal. The deluxe pass offers more premium rewards like incubators and lure modules, as well as additional Pokémon encounters.

Even if you're lucky enough to find a Go Pass on your Pokémon Go account this month, it might not be the same as your friend's. The Pokémon Go team is testing multiple variations of the pass globally to see which has the most positive feedback from trainers. According to Pokémon Go Hub, there are at least four versions of May's Go Pass out there, with a variety of different rewards.

Hopefully, May's round of testing leads to a global Go Pass rollout, as more rewards are always a good thing. In the meantime, if you missed out on the pass, check out our Pokémon Go codes page for some extra freebies.