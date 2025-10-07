As a special treat for the spooky season, Pokémon Go's Go Pass October features bonus PokéCoins on both its free and paid tracks, alongside the usual rewards and special Pokémon encounters. Plus, the Go Pass Halloween is also just around the corner, giving you additional chances to earn useful items.

Thanks to All Hallows Eve, October is a great month for Pokémon Go players who appreciate free rewards. The month kicks off with the standard Go Pass October, which gives you the chance to encounter the shiny legendary gen 5 Pokémon, Terrakion, with a special Tales of Transformation background, as well as up to 1.4k PokéCoins, Poké Balls, candy, and more. While this isn't the rock Pokémon's shiny debut in the mobile game, completing the Go Pass to earn an encounter is significantly easier to do through daily play than attempting multiple five-star raids with a group of friends, so, as a casual player, I'm grateful for the option.

Later in the month, the special, shorter-term Go Pass Halloween opens up, offering possible shiny encounters with Rotom, the ghost and electric Pokémon known for its shape-shifting abilities. The blog post mentions encounters with 'event-themed Pokémon', which, based on the Halloween announcement, suggests you'll also get to meet Sinistcha and Poltchageist for the first time, and maybe even stumble across a shiny Sinistea for the first time.

When is the Pokémon Go Go Pass October available?

The Pokémon Go Go Pass for October is available from 10am local time on October 7, 2025, to 10am local time on November 4, 2025. The shorter Halloween Go Pass runs from 10am local time on October 21 to 8pm local time on November 2, 2025.

I can't wait to add all these new shiny Pokémon to my Pokédex. Plus, with the extra PokéCoins, I can buy the new avatar cosmetics and poses to show off to my Pokémon Go friends. If you're ever looking for more people to trade with, consider joining the Pocket Tactics Discord server to share your code.