Pokémon Go's latest Go Pass gives you a shiny gen five legendary for free

It's the start of a new month, which means Pokémon Go's Go Pass September is now available. The free rewards pass is filled with items and encounters to help you on your trainer journey during the Tales of Transformation season.

After a brief testing period, Pokémon Go's monthly Go Pass is now a standard perk of the free mobile game, offering trainers new ways to unlock items and encounters simply by playing often. The highlight of September's free Go Pass track is the guaranteed encounter with Cobalion, one of the legendary gen 5 Pokémon, and its Tales of Transformation-themed background. As well as having a special background, there's a chance for it to be shiny, so keep your eyes peeled.

Alongside the usual benefits of Poké Balls, XP, and stardust, this month's Go Pass introduces a brand-new item to the game - the Timed Incubator. This unique egg incubator has unlimited uses, but you can only use it between the time you claim it, and one week after the Go Pass ends. What's more, the Timed Incubator is exclusive to the Deluxe version of the pass, meaning it's both locked behind a paywall and it's a limited-use item.

Considering that you don't unlock the Timed Incubator until rank 20, and the number of Go Points you can earn per day is capped, it seems like this decision is supposed to push trainers to purchase the most expensive version of the Go Pass Deluxe, which lets you immediately skip the first ten ranks. Still, if you're desperate to hatch eggs and find shiny versions of the Galarian gen 8 Pokémon forms, it might be worth your money.

When is the Pokémon Go Go Pass September?

Pokémon Go's Go Pass September runs from 10am local time on September 2, 2025, to 10am local time on October 7, 2025. If you unlock the Timed Incubator, you have until 10am local time on October 14, 2025, to use it.

Many trainers are wondering if we'll ever see the return of the Lucky Trinket to the Go Pass. While Pokémon Go's Trade Days are setting out to make trading easier, the Lucky Trinkets would help out even more. If you're running low on resources or want some cool freebies, make sure to visit our Pokémon Go codes page next.