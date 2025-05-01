Pokémon Go Growing Up event debuts a shiny version of the most majestic 'mon

A new Pokémon Go event is on its way, and this time, we get to champion arguably the most amazing and sought-after 'mon of all time. Okay, maybe that's a slight exaggeration, but Magikarp taught us even way back during gen one, that the littlest of guys should never be underestimated. Because even though Magikarp is pretty… Well, useless, it does evolve into the fearsome Gyarados. So, this upcoming event is an exercise in trusting the process.

Not only do you have the chance of coming across a shiny Magikarp, but Swablu and Wimpod will also appear more frequently, with a higher chance to hatch a shiny Wimpod. You get double XP for evolving any Pokémon and double candy for hatching 'mon from eggs, too. The Pokémon Go event kicks off on May 2, 2025, at 10am local time and runs until 8pm local time on May 7, 2025.

When you're getting your steps in, you'll also have more chances to hatch Happiny, Riolu, and Wimpod from 2km eggs, Mime Jr. from 5km eggs, and Toxel from 10km eggs. Plus, the likes of Foongus, Dedenne, Cutiefly, Nymble, and Rookidee will also pop up a lot more out in the wild. As ever, the Growing Up event will feature a paid timed research opportunity, where an incubator, 15 pinap berries, 3k stardust, a new avatar pose, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon are up for grabs as rewards.

If you're a Pokémon trainer in either Japan or Korea, you've got even more to look forward to with this event, because there will be regional bonuses available between 10am local time on May 4, 2025 until 8pm local time on May 5, 2025. Whenever you pop an egg into an incubator during the event, hatch distance will be halved, you get double stardust for capturing 'mon, and you'll even be in with the chance to evolve Riolu into a Lucario that already knows the Fast Attack Force Palm move.

