Pokémon Go's Halloween costumes are here, but where is Mimikyu?

Pokémon Go's Halloween celebrations are gearing up, and the official social media accounts just teased 2025's costumed creatures. However, despite some exciting additions, we've noticed a distinct lack of Mimikyu, arguably the most Halloweed-coded Pokémon ever made.

The latest Pokémon Go X post features the silhouettes of nine Pokémon on an autumnal residential street, and some of them, like Piplup, Pikachu, and Drifblim, are clearly wearing Halloween hats. But, despite first appearing in Pokémon Sun and Moon in the same year that Niantic's location-based mobile game began, and Pikachu getting a Mimikyu-themed Halloween costume in 2019, the fairy and ghost Pokémon has yet to launch in Pokémon Go.

While Mimikyu fans are still left in the dust, this reveal does suggest that Noibat and Noivern are set to appear more frequently during the Halloween event. It's not clear from the silhouettes whether or not the latter gets a special hat, but honestly, given how hard it is to evolve the tiny bat into its draconic final form, we're glad for any opportunity to grind candies.

Pokémon Go's Ursaluna is also lurking in the background of the teaser image, suggesting that there might be an easier way to add the giant bear to your Pokédex during the Halloween event. We can also see the silhouettes of Teddiursa and Ursaring, both of which appear to be wearing witch hats. Pokémon Go has already revealed the themed stickers for this spooky season, showing off adorable art of Teddiursa and Noibat in frilly Halloween garb, so it looks like the former at least is evolvable.

There are plenty of things to do in Pokémon Go during the spooky season, so make sure to read about the Pokémon Go Go Pass October next, and check our Pokémon Go events page for regular updates. If you're looking for new friends in the app, head to the Pocket Tactics Discord server and share your code with our community.