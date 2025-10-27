Pokémon Go's Halloween Part 2 event is all shiny treats and no tricks

The spooky celebrations have already begun in Pokémon Go, but Niantic has really kicked it up a notch for the Halloween Part II celebration. In the week leading up to All Hallows Eve, you can expect plenty of encounters with new and returning costumed Pokémon, themed avatar items, and a chilling soundtrack to accompany it all.

While we're still sad at the lack of a Mimikyu debut in Pokémon Go's Halloween plans, we won't be skipping this year's celebrations. Not only are Teddiursa and Noibat joining the costumed Pokémon roster, with an adorable witch hat and headband, respectively, but you can encounter them as shinies right off the bat (pardon the pun). Plus, the costumes carry over to their evolutions, so Pokémon Go's Ursaluna is joining the fashion show, despite looking terribly grumpy while doing so.

Previous costumed 'mon are back, too, including starter Pokémon like Piplup, Froakie, and Rowlet, and Gengar in its Tricks and Treats costume. You can find costumed Gengar and Drifblim in three-star raids, and other newly-added ghost Pokémon like Poltchageist and shiny Sinistea in one-star raids. If you're a fan of the Galar teacup and its evolution, you can pick up the new Polteageist hat in the avatar shop to show off your Halloween spirit.

When is Pokémon Go's Halloween Part II event?

Pokémon Go's Halloween Part II runs from 10am local time on October 27, 2025, to 8pm local time on November 2, 2025. Make sure to complete your field research tasks to be in with a chance of encountering a shiny Spiritomb.

With all these ghouls taking over Pokémon Go, you might want to read up on ghost Pokémon weakness in our handy guide. We've also got a list of all the active Pokémon Go codes if you're running low on Poké Balls and incense.