Halloween may be over, but the Pokémon Go Harvest Festival is just beginning, meaning it’s still very much Pumpkaboo season for those who celebrate. Plenty of harvest-themed Pokémon are appearing more often than normal and some of them are super-sized.

The latest Pokémon Go event is all about celebrating the bounties of the land, with a particular focus on the adorable grass-type gourd, Pumpkaboo. During the Harvest Festival, as well as the usual boosted shiny rate that you can expect from Pokémon Go events, you also have the chance to encounter a super-sized Pumpkaboo, which you can show off at themed Pokéstop Showcases.

Plus, ahead of its Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour slot later this month, you might run into the shiny version of Smoliv for the first time. Smoliv is one of our favorite gen 9 Pokémon and we’re so glad to see its shiny debut in the mobile game. Shiny hunters should also be on the lookout for Miltank, Hoppip, Sunflora, and other farm-dwelling creatures during the event.

When is the Pokémon Go Harvest Festival?

Pokémon Go’s Harvest Festival event runs from 10am local time on November 7 to 8pm local time on November 12, 2024. During the event you get double candy rewards for catching Pokémon, have a higher chance of encountering shiny Pumpkaboo, and Mossy Lures attract different Pokémon than usual, including Alolan Exeggutor and Snorlax.

There’s plenty more fall fun to explore, so make sure you take part in Pokémon Go’s Harvest Festival so you don’t miss out. While you’re here, make sure to check out our lists of the best grass Pokémon, ghost Pokémon, and normal Pokémon to see if the ‘mon in this event make the cut.