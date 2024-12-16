Shiny Dedenne is ready to celebrate in Pokémon Go’s Holiday Part 1 event

Pokémon Go’s Holiday Part 1 event is kicking off the Christmas cheer with a whole bunch of eggs to hatch and raid bosses to do battle with. As always, there are loads of shiny Pokémon to rub shoulders with, and wait until you see everyone’s holiday outfits. We didn’t know we needed Psyduck in Christmas attire, but we definitely do now.

Part one of the event ramps up the festive cheer and so too do your favorite ‘mon. Like with most big Pokémon Go events, Holiday Part 1 brings in a fresh new outfit and this time it’s the adorable Dedenne in holiday attire, a cute little orange rodent that takes after the OG, Pikachu, and was introduced to the game back in generation six. If you’re super lucky, you may even encounter a shiny one!

Dedenne will appear in one-star Pokemon Go raids during the event along with Sandygast, Pikachu in a Winter Carnival outfit, and Psyduck in equally fitting attire. The three-star raids will bring Cryogonal to the party, as well as Stantler in holiday dress and Glaceon decked out in an Undersea Holiday outfit. The Mega raids will have Mega Latias and Mega Latios, all of which might have the chance to be shinies.

With the Wild Encounters in store for you during Holiday Part 1, you’ll also get the chance to come across a shiny Sandygast for the first time, as well as Bergmite, Litleo, and even Delibird wearing an adorable holiday ribbon to help celebrate Christmas. There are lots of ‘mon in holiday outfits available if you hatch them from 7km eggs, including Spheal wearing a holiday scarf and Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon, and the field research task rewards will earn you encounters with these event-themed Pokémon.

You can also take part in paid timed research for as little as $2, which includes two premium battle passes, one incubator, 1.5k stardust, and even more encounters with holiday-themed Pokémon. ‘Tis the season of giving, so to really spread the festive cheer, you can purchase and gift tickets to any of your Pokémon Go pals providing you have a high enough friendship level.

When is the Pokémon Go Holiday Part 1 event?

Pokémon Go’s Holiday Part 1 event kicks off on December 17 at 10 am local time and runs until December 22, 9:59 am local time. You’ll be able to soak up some double XP and have lots of fun and cheer at the usual PokéStop showcases where you can enter your event-themed Pokémon. There will also be a bunch of exciting new deals in the web store during the event, with ultra holiday boxes packed full of treats and ultra ticket boxes that include entry not just to this event, but to the upcoming Holiday Part 2 as well.

But that’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s Holiday Part 1 event. Make sure to get even more freebies with our Pokémon Go codes, and check out which ‘mon is being celebrated during the Pokémon Go Spotlight hour this week. If you’re after even more mobile game goodies, we have all the latest Infinity Nikki codes and Age of Empires Mobile codes for you, too.