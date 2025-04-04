The new Pokémon Go event is debuting one of Paldea’s most smashing ‘mon

With the second season of the Pokémon Horizons series on the… Well, horizon, there’s a new Pokémon Go event coming, with a certain smashing ‘mon making its debut in Niantic’s AR creature-collecting game. Tinkatink, the first Pokémon ever discovered in the Paldea region, is hammering its way into Pokémon Go along with its Tinkatuff and Tinkaton evolutions when the event kicks off at 10am local time on April 16, until 8pm local time on April 22, 2025.

There’s always plenty to enjoy whenever a new Pokémon Go event happens, and not only do we get Tinkatink making an appearance, but we can collect Tinkatink candy to evolve this fairy/steel-type Pokémon. It’ll cost you 25 candies to evolve into a Tinkatuff, and a further 100 candies to get yourself a Tinkaton. We also get a new costumed Pokémon, too. Floragato has stolen Liko’s pin and popped it onto a cheerful hat, and if you’re super lucky, you might even bag yourself a shiny one!

If you’re keen to get your steps in, you can also hatch a Tinkatink from 7km eggs, as well as Elekid, Hatenna, and Charcadet. During the event, hatch distance will be halved whenever you pop an egg into an incubator, so there’s even more reason to get your walking shoes on. Team GO Rocket balloons will also appear far more frequently, and there’s an increased chance of coming across Shiny Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat, and the Shiny Floragato wearing a Liko’s pin hat.

There will also be event-themed Field Research tasks available to earn even more Stardust, and a free Timed Research opportunity to gain more XP, Stardust, and a higher chance of event-themed Pokémon encounters. The paid Timed Research during the event has plenty of rewards on offer, including an incubator, an event-themed pose for your avatar, extra Tinkatink encounters, and lots more. Make sure to keep an eye out for PokéStop showcases, because you can enter event-themed Pokémon there, too.

