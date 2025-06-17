Pokémon Go's newest item could doom the competitive scene, and here's why

As part of the Ancients Recovered event, Pokémon Go is finally adding Hyper Training as an option for trainers looking to boost the competitive viability of their partner Pokémon. However, the required item is even rarer than in the mainline games, and it comes at a cost.

Since its launch in 2016, Pokémon Go's competitive PvP battling scene only continues to grow, and that means that trainers are always looking for ways to make their Pokémon stronger. Well, now you can, as Hyper Training and Gold Bottle Caps make their way over from the mainline Pokémon games. In the main series, you can trade a Gold Bottle Cap with an NPC to Hyper Train one of your Pokémon's stats, making it an accessible way to adjust your build for competitive play or raid battles.

Gold Bottle Caps work similarly in Pokémon Go, allowing you to increase all of your chosen 'mon's stats by completing a set of tasks over a 365-day period. Obviously, this is significantly more work than in the main series games, where the stat change is immediate, but this isn't the only downside. So far, the only way to get a Gold Bottle Cap in Pokémon Go is by purchasing the deluxe version of the Ancients Recovered Go Pass and reaching the required level.

This bottle cap is a one-time-use item, so you have to choose your Pokémon wisely. They also have to be at least a Good Buddy or higher, and the Gold Bottle Cap expires just one week after the pass ends, regardless of when you claimed it. While this item could be super valuable for competitive Pokémon Go players, it seems incredibly inaccessible both in terms of money and required effort.

The deluxe Ancients Recovered Go Pass is $19.99 and includes a bunch of other goodies like avatar items of the legendary gen 8 Pokémon, Zacian and Zamazenta, and egg incubators, as well as the items on the free pass. It only lasts for one week, from June 23 - 29, so you need to act fast if you want to get your hands on this powerful item.

