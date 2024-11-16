Electric and poison-types take the spotlight in Pokémon Go’s Into the Wild event ahead of the 2024 Global Wild Area later this month. There’s tons to do during this week-long event including raids, max battles, collection challenges, and of course, shiny hunting.

Pokémon Go’s Wild Area event is one of the highlights of the game’s calendar, so it makes perfect sense to build up the hype with a week of themed activities, including the debut of the adorable electric Pokémon, Toxel. For the first time globally you can hatch Toxel from 10km eggs and you might even find a shiny one. You should also keep an eye out in the wild for shiny Gastly, Roselia, Bellsprout, and more.

Following on from its appearance in the Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking event, you can also encounter Dynamax Drilbur in Max Battles during this time. Both Dynamax Drilbur and Excadrill are great counters to Gigantamax Toxtricity, which is set to appear in the Wild Area. You can also get your hands on other powerful attackers like Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia in five-star raid battles throughout the week.

When is the Pokémon Go Into the Wild event?

Pokémon Go’s Into the Wild event runs from 12:01am local time on November 18 to 11:59pm local time on November 22, 2024. Take advantage of the increased Remote Raid limit during this time to get your hands on tons of powerful Pokémon, and make sure to take part in the collection challenge.

Pokémon Go Into the Wild raid schedule

This is the schedule for Pokémon Go Into the Wild’s raids and Max Battles:

All week: Three-star raids for Weepinbell, Haunter, Flaafy, and Charjabug

Monday, November 18: Drilbur Max Battles

Tuesday, November 19: Five-star raids for Nihilego

Wednesday, November 20: Five-star raids for Tapu Koko

Thursday, November 21: Five-star raids for Origin Forme Dialga, with a chance of it knowing its signature attack

Friday, November 22: Five-star raids for Origin Forme Palkia, with a chance of it knowing its signature attack

That’s the lowdown on the Pokémon Go Into the Wild event. Take a look at our Pokémon Go events guide to find out what else is going on this month in the free mobile game, or check out our Pokémon Go codes guide to nab yourself some freebies.