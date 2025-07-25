Good news, trainers, Pokémon Go's Max Battle Weekend is almost here to welcome Dynamax Latias and Dynamax Latios to the roster. They're appearing this weekend, so make sure to get out there if you want the chance of catching one or both Eon Pokémon.

The Max Battle Weekend starts on July 16 at 6 am and continues to July 27, 9 pm in your local timezone. You can only find Latios and Latias in five-star battles, and they have the chance to be shiny. Imagine that, a shiny, dynamax, legendary Pokémon!

The festivities mean you can collect up to 1,600 max particles and get eight times more from power spots. They refresh quicker, too, so you can keep checking back throughout the day. The particle cost for unlocking max moves is also reduced for a limited time.

Then there's the timed research, with a deadline of July 27 at 9 pm. Completing these tasks will get you face-to-face with Dynamax Gastly. We recommend catching this ghost Pokémon as its evolution, Gengar, can easily counter Latias and Latios - getting you much closer to catching them, too.

To help you out, you can grab an Ultra Box US$9.99 specifically for this weekend, packed with goodies. There's a max mushroom in there that can double the damage of your Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon. I don't know about you, but that sounds mighty helpful for getting the upper hand to me.

So, trainers, are you ready? Don't forget to use the new Pokémon Go codes, and check out the best ice Pokémon, bug Pokémon, and fairy Pokémon to find some good counter moves.