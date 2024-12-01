Just in time to warm you up during these cold winter days, Pokémon Go’s Just My Cup of Tea event introduces Galar’s two ghostly tea creatures to the mobile game for the first time. Alongside Sinistea and Polteageist’s arrival, you can encounter a range of themed Pokémon in the wild and during raids throughout the event.

Two of the best gen 8 Pokémon are finally joining Pokémon Go in the Just My Cup of Tea event – the spooky Sinistea and paranormal Polteageist. Of course, in a region themed around the British Isles, The Pokémon Company had to introduce a tea-themed ‘mon for us to collect, and we all fell in love with it. Unlike in the Switch game, you don’t have to worry about whether your Sinistea is genuine or not, as you can evolve any teacup you find into a haunted teapot with just 50 Sinistea candies.

While you’re out hunting for Sinistea in the wild, you’ll also be more likely to find a range of themed Pokémon on your travels, like Oddish, Duskull, and Gothita, so make sure you stock up on Pokéballs before heading out. You’ll also get 50% more stardust and double the friendship bonus damage in raids during the event, so take the opportunity to challenge Genesect (Chill Drive) in five-star raids and Mega Banette in mega raids. You could even catch a shiny one!

When is the Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea event?

Pokémon Go’s Just My Cup of Tea event runs from 10am local time on Tuesday, December 3, to 8pm local time on Saturday, December 7, 2024. Make sure to take part in field research, timed research, collection challenges, and PokéStop showcases during this event to claim the many rewards on offer.

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea event. Stay up to date with all the latest goings-on in Niantic’s free mobile game by checking out our Pokémon Go events, Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour, and Pokémon go codes guides next.