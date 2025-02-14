Ahead of the Pokémon GO Tour: Unova taking place in Los Angeles, both the Pokémon Company and Niantic pledge to donate money and support communities affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Together, the two companies will donate $1 million to a variety of nonprofit organizations that are working to support those affected and provide relief efforts. The Pokémon Company pledges to donate $500k via GlobalGiving to support the California Wildfire Relief Fund. You can find the GlobalGiving page here, along with more information.

In collaboration with this, Niantic will donate $500k across four organizations. These are the California Community Foundation, Latino Community Foundation, Pasadena Community Foundation, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

An official post on the Pokémon Go website states, “Our thoughts are with those impacted by these wildfires. We encourage Trainers to stay safe, follow guidance from local officials and government agencies, and be mindful of areas affected by wildfires while participating in gameplay throughout Los Angeles County”.

Across Los Angeles, there will be Community Ambassadors in the area to host meetups for Trainers, where you can play safely in designated areas. You can RSVP via Campfire or simply pop by the locations when the event is on.

If you plan to attend the upcoming event, you can find key information and purchase tickets here. The Unova Tour event kicks off on February 21 and runs until February 23, at the Rose Bowl Stadium and Brookside Golf Course.

If, like one of the best mobile games, you want to help, you can visit these charities in addition to those above: the LA Food Bank, 211 LA, and the Red Cross.