Kanto’s birds are back and bigger than ever in Pokémon Go’s Legendary Flight event. Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos are all making their Dynamax debuts in Niantic’s location-based mobile game over the next few weeks, giving you and your friends a chance to catch these rare and powerful Pokémon.

For the first time since Pokémon Go introduced Dynamaxing and Max Battles, you can battle and capture the Dynamax versions of the three iconic legendary gen 1 Pokémon, Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres. Each bird is taking the spotlight on Max Mondays between January 20 and February 3, so make sure you’ve got your teams planned out in advance. If you’re particularly lucky, you might even come across a shiny version of your favorite legendary ‘mon.

While your best shot at securing a catch is during Max Monday, there’s still a chance to encounter Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres at other power spots during the week following their debut, so keep your eyes peeled for nearby raids. Plus, if you need help building a team, make sure you check out the other Max Battles happening during the week, as all of the Pokémon up for grabs are perfect counters to the Kanto birds.

When is Pokémon Go’s Legendary Flight event?

Pokémon Go’s Legendary Flight event takes place from January 20 to February 10, 2025. Below are the specific dates and times associated with each of the three legendary birds.

January 20 – 27: Dynamax Articuno, Charmander, Beldum, and Scorbunny

January 27 – February 3: Dynamax Zapdos, Bulbasaur, Cryogonal, and Grookey

February 3 – 10: Dynamax Moltres, Squirtle, Krabby, and Sobble

These ‘mon are known to be flighty, so make sure you jump at the chance to catch a Dynamax version of Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres. There are plenty more Pokémon Go events to explore in the coming weeks, too, so top up your wallets with our Pokémon Go codes and get out there.

