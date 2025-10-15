Pokémon Go's new level cap adds some awesome items, but it's not all good news

We've been playing Pokémon Go every day for nearly ten years now, and that kind of dedication leads to a lot of accumulated XP. For almost half of those years, our trainer level couldn't go any higher than 50, but the latest update from Niantic's mobile game expands our leveling horizons significantly.

Starting from today, October 15, 2025, the Pokémon Go level cap has risen from 50 to 80, finally giving dedicated fans of the free mobile game something to work towards. According to the Pokémon Go team, as well as allowing trainers to reach higher heights through daily play, the devs have rebalanced the leveling system as a whole, making it easier to climb the ranks. You can discover new level-up rewards starting from level 25, including free storage upgrades, items, gifts, and postcards to send to your friends.

However, some of you might remember the level 50 jacket, an exclusive cosmetic that you can only unlock by reaching the previous level cap. I'm currently at level 38, so I've been looking forward to eventually earning the jacket, but as of this update, it's no longer available. Trainers are instead encouraged to aim for the coveted level 80 jacket instead, while collecting cosmetics themed after the various Pokéball types along the way. If you already own the level 50 jacket, it's not going anywhere, but people like me who never reached that milestone are now missing out on a piece of Pokémon Go history.

As part of the level rebalancing, you might notice that you've gained an extra level or two out of nowhere if you're above trainer level 23. This is to be expected due to the changes in required XP, but you can also rest assured that no players will drop in level. If you happen to be in the middle of the level 40 to 50 research tasks, your life is about to get easier, as they've been moved to levels 70-80 instead. Now, all you need is XP!

Alongside all of these long-term changes, starting from level 15, you can get a free Daily Adventure Egg and a special incubator for it, as well as 10k XP. As the name suggests, this egg works like the Daily Incense, providing a mini version of the usual hatchable eggs. You only have to explore for 1km to hatch it, and it doesn't take up space in your egg storage, so it's potentially a great way to fill out your Pokédex. We say potentially, because we don't know which Pokémon are available from it just yet.

Overall, the Pokémon Go leveling changes seem like a positive move for the free Pokémon game, offering new drip, free storage upgrades, and plenty of bonuses for long-time players to work towards. Based on the timeline we've seen, though, we'll have to wait until 2030 to hit trainer level 100. If you fancy diving back into the adventure, check out our Pokémon Go codes page for some freebies.