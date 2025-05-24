If you want to catch a shiny Gigantamax Machamp in Pokémon Go you gotta be quick

Pokémon Go's Max Battle Day is back, and this time around, ferocious fighter Machamp gets the Gigantamax treatment. If you want to truly lay the smack down and be in with a chance of capturing a shiny, then you'll only have a few hours to do it when the event kicks off tomorrow at 2:00 pm local time and ends at 5:00 pm local time.

We've previously had a whole weekend to work towards capturing a shiny and noticeably larger Pokémon, when the legendary Suicine was Dynamaxed during the last Max Battle event a few weeks ago. But this time around, we've got quite the time limit to get our hands on a mighty Machamp. There are plenty of Pokémon Go events to keep you busy, but this particular one is as fast and furious as Machamp's fighting style.

All Power Spots during the event will host Gigantamax battles, and Machamp will appear in six-star Max Battles. You'll also be in with the chance to scoop up 1.6k Max Particles, with Power Spots offering a hefty boost. Once you've collected the Max Particles from the Nearby menu, you'll be able to earn double the amount just by exploring, too!

Like with other Pokémon Go events, the Max Battle Day has a timed research that can also earn you some freebies, including a Beldum Dynamax once you collect 500 Max Particles, 50 Beldum candy when you win a Max Battle, and 7.5k stardust, along with plenty more particles and candy. Plus, if you purchase an event ticket, you can access the event-exclusive timed research, which means you'll be able to collect a total of 5.6k Max Particles, earn double XP from Max Battles, and secure a Max Mushroom along with 25k XP.

So there you have it, good luck tomorrow, trainers! If you're after even more freebies, we have all the latest Pokémon Go codes for you, and if you're hunting for some goodies in other mobile games, we have all the new Genshin Impact codes and Grow a Garden codes, too.