New Pokémon Go trailer sees Zacian and Zamazenta face a familiar foe

Pokémon Go's cryptic new trailer reveals a climactic end to the mobile game's Dynamax era, suggesting that the terrifying Eternatus is finally making its debut during the Pokémon Go Fest: Max Finale event. The combination dragon/poison type is essentially Galar's final boss, so the event's name is fitting.

Nearly a year since Pokémon Go debuted Max Battles, the free mobile game's version of Dynamax Raids, we're getting the Max Finale event. While we don't know much about this event just yet, the official trailer provides some massive hints to long-time fans. It shows Zacian and Zamazenta, the legendary gen 8 Pokémon, in their Crowned Sword and Crowned Shield forms, running towards a wobbling patch of dark sky.

If you've played Pokémon Sword or Shield, then you'll know that this is very similar to the setup for the final boss encounter with Eternatus, so it's incredibly likely that the dragon Pokémon will finally make its debut during this event. Eternatus even has a special Dynamax form, called Eternamax Eternatus, so we wonder if you'll be able to use that form in battle.

When is Pokémon Go Fest: Max Finale?

Pokémon Go Fest: Max Finale is set to start on August 23 and end on August 24, 2025. We'll update this page when we get more specific information on times.

That's everything we know so far about Pokémon Go Fest: Max Finale and Eternatus. If you're running low on Crowned Sword Energy and Crowned Shield Energy for your legendary dog Pokémon, make sure to visit our Pokémon Go codes page to stock back up.