If you want to catch a giant shiny Charizard, now is your chance

Mark your calendars, Go players, because we have another event to add to your weekly schedule. Pokémon Go Max Mondays are on their way next month, and you’ll be able to take on the big guys in a Max Battle at every available Power Spot, in the same way you can challenge the featured Pokémon during Raid hours.

But it’s not just your regular ‘mon stepping up to the plate, because as the name suggests, Max Mondays will see you duking it out with Dynamax Pokémon. It works in exactly the same way five-star raids work during Pokémon Go Raid hours, so it’s a great way to add some giant ‘mon to your collection. Not only that, you could be in with the chance of bagging – or balling – a rare shiny Dynamax, and who doesn’t want a shiny Charizard behemoth in their roster?

Max Mondays will take place for one hour every week from 6pm – 7pm local time, and feature a different Dynamax Pokémon every week. It kicks off on November 11, 2024, with Dynamax Charmander stepping up to the plate, November 18, has Dynamax Drilbur challenging you to battle, then November 25, brings in Dynamax Bulbasaur, and finally December 2, brings in Dynamax Squirtle.

You’ll also be able to maximize your chances of capturing a Dynamax Pokémon by using Campfire. You can check out meet-ups on the Campfire map, and it makes it far easier to find both Max Battles and other trainers to team up and take on the big guys. All you need to do is tap the green icon under the compass in the top right corner of the map, and you can view all the latest Max Battles and Flare activity.

