We finally get to see more of Galar in Pokémon Go’s Max Out season, which starts this September. The new season introduces the starter trio from Pokémon Sword and Shield, boosts the hatch rate of various Galarian forms, and launches the epic Dynamax phenomenon.

It’s been nearly five years since the gen 8 Pokémon first graced our Nintendo Switch screens, but they’re finally making their AR debut in Pokémon Go this September. As well as encountering the adorable Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny in the wild and in eggs, you can take part in Max Out Special Research to choose your very own Galarian starter Pokémon. This decision also affects your postcard book, giving it a fresh background to celebrate your choice.

Alongside the starters, you’ll also have a chance to encounter Dreepy for the first time, one of the coolest dragon Pokémon out there. Shiny versions of Wooloo and Skwovet also make their debut in the wild and in eggs, alongside boosted hatch rates for Galarian Meowth, Slowpoke, Yamask, Ponyta, Farfetch’d, Darumaka, and Stunfisk. Trainers in the UK can also encounter Stonjourner for the first time.

The biggest part of the Max Out season is the introduction of Galar’s Dynamax phenomenon via Max Battles. You can challenge Dynamax versions of the Kanto starters, Wooloo, and Skwovet in one-star Max Battles to add their Huge Power (heh) to your team and make sure to complete the Max Out Special Research to earn more Max Particles. We can’t wait to see which Dynamax Pokémon gets added next.

That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go Max Out season.