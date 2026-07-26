A free Mega Rayquaza encounter is on the table for Pokémon Go fans, but you've gotta be quick

Another weekend, another Pokémon Go event - and this time, you can get your hands on a golden opportunity. Until Sunday 26th July at 8pm wherever you live, Timed Research is available, and offers you the chance to catch your very own Rayquaza. Alongside it, you'll be offered Meteorite, which will offer you the chance to teach it Dragon Ascent. Once it knows the move, it will Mega Evolve into a Mega Rayquaza. It's that easy.

You can also pay $4.99 to get additional opportunities to encounter the 'mon - plus some Rayquaza Mega Energy. The paid Timed Research ends at the same time as the free one, so unless you're super confident you can get all the requests done in time, be careful not to waste your money. A Mega Rayquaza is tempting enough that it might cause you to be reckless, so as your friendly neighborhood Pokémon Go enjoyers, it's our job to tell you to think twice.

Alongside this Rayquaza extravaganza, there are more Pokémon Go events. The ongoing Ultra Unlock: 10th Anniversary Edition event sees boosted encounter rates for a number of starter Pokémon, and until July 27, you can get the likes of Sprigatito, Quaxly, Litten, and Scorbunny more easily. You can also grab the GO Pass: 10th Anniversary until 8pm tonight by logging into the game, which offers a yellow t-shirt, Golden Lure Module, and encounters with event-themed 'mon.

It's hard to believe that ten years have passed since we were all Pokémon Go-ing to the polls, but nonetheless, here we are. Mega Rayquaza and the other events happening in this period are just some treats in a long line of rewards, including the Anniversary Party on the weekend of July 4 and the Pokémon Go 10th anniversary stream. Plus, that Gimmighoul with a coin is still lurking around the corner until the end of July.

Have you gotten your hands on a Mega Rayquaza? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server now, and we can compare notes. Plus, follow us on TikTok for more Pokémon and Nintendo news and opinions.