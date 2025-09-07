In the lead-up to Legends: Z-A's release, Pokémon is focusing all of its energy on Mega Evolutions, hyping up the alternate forms from gen six across the franchise. This includes Pokémon Go, where, as part of the Tales of Transformation season, Mega Sharpedo is making its debut in Mega Raids around the world.

While this isn't the first time that Mega Evolution has appeared in Pokémon Go, the free mobile game doesn't yet feature the complete roster. Sharpedo, the gen 3 Pokémon, is one of those creatures whose Mega Evolutions were left to the wayside in previous events, but now it's ready to shine. Mega Sharpedo first appeared in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, the 3DS game remakes of the Hoenn region, which gave plenty of old favorites new forms.

Not only is this Mega Sharpedo's first time appearing in Pokémon Go, but you also have the chance to encounter its shiny form, which is a beautiful pink color. We'll have to wait and see just how well the dark and water Pokémon performs in battle, but its dual-typing gives it access to water, dark, and poison moves. Unfortunately, it's weak to quite a few types, so keep that in mind when bringing it along with you.

When can I catch Mega Sharpedo in Pokémon Go?

Mega Sharpedo makes its Pokémon Go debut on September 7, 2025. You can challenge it in Mega Raids from 2-5pm local time. We don't know when, or even if, Mega Sharpedo will return, so get out there and catch yourself a shark!

Speaking of Mega dark Pokémon, we're expecting the reveal of Pokémon's Mega Malamar any day now, following a bizarre social media campaign from the company to highlight the scary squid.