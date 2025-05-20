Pokémon Go's Might and Mastery Finale lets you shower your friends in gifts

Grab your friends, grab your 'mons, and get stuck into Pokémon Go's Might and Mastery Finale. The Strength in Numbers global challenge is here and invites you to work together with trainers from all across the world.

The key to this challenge is to gift your friends and get rewards in turn. Players must work together and send a grand total of 30 million gifts globally before it ends. The Might and Mastery: Strength in Numbers challenge runs from May 20 at 12 am PT / 8 am BST to May 22 at 12 pm PT / 8 pm BST. There's a cool bonus active during the challenge – you can send and receive up to 50 gifts a day instead of the regular 30.

Once the challenge ends, and if it's completed, every trainer can gift free special research tickets to other players. There's a very good chance of completing the goal, considering that at the time of writing, the total is over 12 million gifts sent already.

These tickets pertain to the May 2025 Community Day, featuring the first generation's muscly Machop. The Community Day takes place on May 24 from 2-5 pm local time.

You can send up to 20 special research tickets to friends in the game per day, but you need to be Great Friends or higher with them in order to do so. You can get giftable event tickets in the shop from May 23 to May 24, which you can then send over to your in-game buddies.

To get even more free stuff while the event is on, we recommend you grab these Pokémon Go codes. If you need a hand defending some gyms during the finale, check out our picks of the best ground Pokémon, best electric Pokémon, and best gen 3 Pokémon.