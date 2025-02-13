We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Pokémon Go’s new MLB collaboration is a home run for baseball fans

Pokémon Go steps up to the plate in this MLB collaboration, integrating Niantic’s mobile game with baseball stadiums across the country.

Pokemon Go MLB: Three baseball hat Pikachus outlined in white and pasted on a ballpark screenshot from the promotional video
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Pokémon Go 

Get ready to pitch a Pyukumuku thanks to Pokémon Go’s MLB collaboration this season. Niantic has partnered with all 30 of the US’s MLB stadiums to inject some extra Poké-fun into 2025’s competitive action.

While Pokémon Go has joined forces with the sporting world in the past, this is the first time that baseball games across the US will become major hubs for Pokéfans. Each MLB ballpark is set to get its own branded Pokéstop and gym for you to spin and defend while you cheer on your favorite team, and you can even follow exclusive Pokémon Go routes through the stadium to earn extra rewards.

Anyone can spin a Pokéstop or battle a gym during a game, but if you want to show off your dedication to your team in-game, make sure to grab a ticket to a Pokémon Go Theme Night. If you attend one of these special events, you’ll get a snazzy in-game Pokémon Go and MLB t-shirt to wear while you watch the game, and you’ll have access to special timed research, a virtual baseball cap of your team for your avatar, and the chance to collect a special Pikachu with a ballpark location background in raids.

When is the Pokémon Go MLB collaboration?

The Pokémon Go MLB collaboration starts on March 27, 2025, and will run for three seasons. You can find the current list of themed home games on the Pokémon Go website.

YouTube Thumbnail

That’s everything we know about Pokémon Go’s MLB collaboration. Grab yourself some more freebies with our Pokémon Go codes, or start building your raid team with our guide to Pokémon Go’s best Pokémon.

For all the latest Pokémon news and guides, follow Pocket Tactics on Google News.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.