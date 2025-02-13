Get ready to pitch a Pyukumuku thanks to Pokémon Go’s MLB collaboration this season. Niantic has partnered with all 30 of the US’s MLB stadiums to inject some extra Poké-fun into 2025’s competitive action.

While Pokémon Go has joined forces with the sporting world in the past, this is the first time that baseball games across the US will become major hubs for Pokéfans. Each MLB ballpark is set to get its own branded Pokéstop and gym for you to spin and defend while you cheer on your favorite team, and you can even follow exclusive Pokémon Go routes through the stadium to earn extra rewards.

Anyone can spin a Pokéstop or battle a gym during a game, but if you want to show off your dedication to your team in-game, make sure to grab a ticket to a Pokémon Go Theme Night. If you attend one of these special events, you’ll get a snazzy in-game Pokémon Go and MLB t-shirt to wear while you watch the game, and you’ll have access to special timed research, a virtual baseball cap of your team for your avatar, and the chance to collect a special Pikachu with a ballpark location background in raids.

When is the Pokémon Go MLB collaboration?

The Pokémon Go MLB collaboration starts on March 27, 2025, and will run for three seasons. You can find the current list of themed home games on the Pokémon Go website.

