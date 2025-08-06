Pokémon Go's new Munchlax event drastically reduces the amount you have to walk

We all know how tiring Pokémon Go can be when you can't quite find the one egg you need, or when you get a 7km egg and you've run out of Super Incubators. That's why Pokémon Go, alongside increasing the likelihood of getting the otherwise-rare Munchlax, is helping you out in its latest event by making it possible to hatch the little guy through a 2km egg instead of the usual 7km. Munchlax is the first evolution of Snorlax, so with this event, soon your large, sleepy boys will be taking over the gyms.

Munchlax Hatch Day will take place on Sunday, August 9, and begins at 11am local time, ending at 5pm the same day. Other event special bonuses include an increased chance of finding Shiny Munchlax, an increased chance of 2km eggs through spinning PokéStops, and a times two multiplier on candy you earn while catching any Pokémon.

In addition to this, all players will receive a free Timed Research that can net you an Incubator and 5k XP. There are also special Hatch Day-themed offers in the shop - most notably the event exclusive Timed Research, which grants you double the hatch Stardust during the event, and awards you one Star Piece and two Super Incubators, all by completing a single km of walking. The event offer costs $1.99, or equivalent in your local currency. Collect and buy these limited-time items before the end of the event at 5pm on the day of the Munchlax Hatch Event.

Somehow, that's not all - another free element of the Munchlax Hatch Event Day extended bonus, which actually begins prior to the main event, on Thursday, August 7th at 10am local time. From then until the end of the event, all your eggs will have 50% reduced hatching distance.

Finally, don't forget to check out the Munchlax Hatch Day Ultra Ticket Box on the Pokémon Go Web Store for an event ticket and one Lucky Egg. This costs $1.99 or equivalent in your currency. This deal is a cheap way to attain goodies, so be sure to take a look.

For more Pokémon goodies, check out our Pokémon Go codes, our Pokémon Go events guide, or for TCG Pocket goodies, take a look at our Pokémon TCG Pocket codes. If none of that tickles you, try our list of the best Pokémon games or our list of the best mobile games.